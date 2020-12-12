'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 11, 2020: A Few Men Plan To Rob The Shop Abhi Is In

In Kumkum Bhagya December 11 episode, Rhea asks Ranbeer if he likes her. Ranbeer thinks about Prachi but announces that he is willing to marry Rhea. Meera offers coffee to Abhi but he says he has quit drinking coffee. Rhea, Meera and Abhi go for shopping. Meanwhile, Pragya, Prachi and Sarita also reach the same shopping mall. Some people misbehave with Pragya and Prachi gets into an argument with them. Pragya tells Prachi to behave herself.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Dec 11, 2020

The men talk to the owner of the shopping mall and tell him that they have come to help him. Pragya and Abhi cross paths but don't notice each other. Sarita and Shanaya get into an argument with the jewellery department at the mall. Tony, a worker at the shop and his men plan to rob an antique necklace worth ₹50 crores. Tony and his men are impressed by the way Tony's boss blindly trusts him.

The jewellery manager at the shop tells Tony that Abhishek Mehra, the biggest client of their shop and his wife are in the shop. Tony googles Abhishek Mehra and decide to keep him as their escape if anything goes wrong while robbery. Abhi meets the owner of the shop and tells him that his wife-to-be and his daughter have come to the shop for shopping.

Abhi turns around and points at Meera and Rhea but the shopkeeper thinks he's pointing at Pragya and Prachi. The owner of the shop asks Pragya and Prachi to try the jewellery in their shop. They treat the two as VIP guests. Sarita and Shanaya think the employees of the shop are treating them nicely because Shanaya scolded them. They enjoy the attention.

Pragya takes her phone and says she will be back in sometime. She bumps into Abhi and the two keep staring at each other. Pragya remembers Abhi's hurtful words and she leaves from there. Abhi, on the other hand, thinks Pragya is still standing beside him and starts blaming her for his problems. He tells her that she misunderstood him when he told her he was marrying Meera. He turns around to face her but realises she has already left.

