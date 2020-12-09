'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 8: Abhi Tells The Truth To Kohlis

The Kumkum Bhagya December 8 episode begins with Pragya thinking how Abhi can agree to marry Meera when he loves her. But, later on, she receives his message, stating that he went to meet Pallavi as she got a heart attack. He assures to meet Pragya in the hotel by 1: 30 pm. So, Pragya makes up her mind to clarify everything when him when he arrives. Check out more things that happen in Kumkum Bhagya latest episode:

Kumkum Bhagya written update: Abhi tells the truth to Kohlis

On the other hand, the grandmother tries explaining to everybody how much Abhi has loved and adored Pragya. She also adds that he can never be happy with Meera or anyone except for Pragya. Moreover, Dadi also declares that none of the family members will be happy with his decision to tie the knot with Meera. But furious Rhea states the opposite, saying she will be glad to see them together and leaves.

But Dadi tries to talk to Aliya, telling how immature is Rhea. She tries to make her understand the consequences of Abhi getting together with Meera. Dadi adds that this could not have happened if Daljeet was there. Aliya accuses Pragya of losing Daljeet. However, Dadi stays firm to her decision and disagree to see them marry. Aliya throws her out of the house for not considering Abhi’s decision, putting her in shock.

Meanwhile, Prachi reveals the truth about her family to Ranbir in the hospital. She calls Rhea her sister and Abhi her father. But Ranbir becomes upset for being unable to be with her. Prachi also asks him to be with Pallavi, before leaving the place.

As Prachi steps out of the hospital, Abhi car hits her. He rushes out and applies ointment on her wounds. Prachi lovingly looks at Abhi and calls her papa. She recalls how he used to take care of her, even when they did not know the truth. He agrees, saying they felt a connection with each other earlier as well.

After some time, Abhi meets Pallavi and asks about her health. He talks to Vikram, telling how much he wanted him to meet his wife. He reveals about Pragya and Prachi to both of them, leaving them in shock. Abhi tells that he has to meet Pragya urgently before rushing out.

Later on, he tries to explain to Pragya that he agreed to marry Meera because of Rhea. She wanted it to happen. But Pragya gets emotional and refuses to listen to him. She tells him that he never loved her.

