'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 1, 2020: Pallavi Gets A Heart-attack

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 1, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya December 1 episode starts as Ranbir thinks of Pallavi’s words from when she said that she will never accept Prachi as their daughter-in-law. Ranbir thinks that nobody can separate Prachi from him and goes downstairs where everyone is waiting for him. Just as Pallavi asks him if he is leaving the house, Aryan apologizes to him for telling his parents the truth. Ranbir reveals to his family that he has no other option left. Vikram asks Ranbir if he even knows how the world works and claims that it is a very difficult thing to be all alone. Ranbir tells them that Prachi is his world and if they don’t accept their relationship then he will have to leave this house.

Rhea breaks all ties with Pragya and Prachi and throws them outside the Mehra house. Looking at Pragya suffer because of the pain Rhea has given her, Prachi returns to the Mehra house to make Rhea understand that what she did with Pragya was wrong. Prachi tells Rhea that she is very unlucky as even after having a mother as beautiful as Pragya, Rhea has chosen to push her away. When Ranbir gets ready to leave the Kohli house, Pallavi tells him that she is now cutting off all her ties with Ranbir and she asks Ranbir to never return as she will forget that she ever had a son. Just as Ranbir steps outside the Kohli house, Pallavi suffers from a heart attack and Ranbir comes rushing back in.

Rhea cries a lot sitting inside her room. Meera tries to console the disturbed Rhea who remains inconsolable. When Aaliya yells at Rhea for not getting over the pain her mother and sister have caused, Rhea leaves the house in a huff. In the fear that Rhea might harm herself, Aaliya follows Rhea. Meanwhile, Pragya and Prachi come back home, and Pragya goes inside her room. Prachi then comes to know that a disturbed Ranbir tried to call her many times. Just as Prachi calls him back, Ranbir doesn’t answer his phone. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

