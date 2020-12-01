'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 30, 2020: Rhea Breaks All Ties With Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 30, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 30 episode starts as Prachi tells Rhea that she was very nervous before coming here but Pragya told her that Rhea will hug her lovingly. Rhea asks Prachi about why will she hug her and says that both, Pragya and Prachi are nothing to her. Just as Aaliya comes there, Prachi says that Rhea is very stubborn.

When Pragya asks Rhea not to get angry, Rhea asks Prachi if she will forgive her mother if she had gotten her arrested. Rhea tells Pragya that she didn’t know about the fact that Prachi was her sister when she tried to hurt her, but Pragya very well knew that Rhea is her very own daughter when she filed the complaint. Rhea says that she had forgiven Pragya for all her mistakes and had even started to think that her mother is so good but she was wrong about Pragya.

Rhea asks Pragya if she ever thought how Rhea stayed without her mother as she has already suffered a punishment since 20 years now. Pragya says that when she had left the Mehra house, the circumstances were very bad. Rhea says that maybe they didn’t hear her as she is breaking her relation with Pragya and Prachi. She asks Pragya to not call Rhea her daughter ever again as she has only one daughter. Rhea asks Prachi not to talk to her ever again and says that she hates Pragya the most.

Rhea goes to the room and shouts “Mom” as she keeps on crying. Pragya hears her and just as she gets up to go to Rhea, Prachi comes over there and stops Pragya from doing so. Prachi says that Rhea has said she hates Pragya, but Pragya says that Rhea is in anger. Prachi says that Rhea hates Pragya and closed all doors for her. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

