'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 17, 2020: Pragya Catches Rhea And Sanju

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 17, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 17 episode starts as Abhi makes Pragya wear the ring that Dallo had kept for Pragya. Allah Waariyan plays in the background. Abhi cries and says that dadi used to tell him that she likes Pragya more than she likes him. He never thought it was true but it is proved today as she gave her sign to Pragya while leaving. Pragya and Abhi hug each other. Just as Rhea comes upstairs, Pragya sees Rhea and says “I have to talk to Rhea”. Abhi thanks dadi and says, “you are the best”.

Pragya comes to Rhea’s room. She finds Rhea telling Sanju that no one should know that Rhea has got that done. Just as Sanju takes the money, they see Pragya at the door. Pragya says that it means Bittu was telling the truth. Abhi recalls the birth of his daughters. Abhi recalls Prachi’s words and the moments he spent with her. Shahana says “Mehra Sir looks teary-eyed”. Abhi says that he wanted to wish Prachi face to face. Prachi and Abhi wish each other.

Prachi asks Ahi about why did he say that he doesn’t want to lose her again. Abhi says that Prachi is like his daughter and he regrets that he wasn’t with her when she needed him and that’s why Sanju could hurt her. Prachi says that Abhi has always helped, supported, protected her, even gave her a job. He says that Prachi’s mother has raised her well and he is really proud of her. Abhi says that Sanju can’t do anything, and very soon the police will catch him. He asks her to not worry as a daughter is her father’s responsibility, just enjoy the party. Just as he goes, Shahana collides with a girl.

Shahana looks for Prachi and Sarita goes on a call. Aryan tells Ranbir, “you missed the event”. Ranbir says that he was busy with Prachi. He asks Aryan to see Shahana. Aryan says “what, you will destroy my life, let it be” and goes. Ranbir turns and bumps into Prachi. Just as he blows air on her forehead, she laughs. Ranbir asks, “what happened? I am caring for you”. Prachi asks will he care like this after marriage. Ranbir says that he has learnt how to love, he will learn caring for Prachi also. Prachi holds his face and strikes their heads again. Prachi tells Ranbir that a black dog will bite if they don’t strike their heads twice. Ranbir says “I thought… nothing, I am very stupid”. Aaliya looks on and thinks that Prachi doesn’t look good with Ranbir, Rhea should be with Ranbir. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

