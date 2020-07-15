Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 14, 2020: Will Preeta & Karan Escape Their Kidnapper?

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Prithvi kidnapped Preeta, Karan, and Rishabh. He keeps Rishabh in different room and Karan and Preeta in a separate room. Prithvi also got the pen and paper for Rishabh to sign and hand over his property to him. While Karan claims that the kidnapper is Prithvi, but Preeta doesn’t trust him. She tries to find out the true identity of the kidnapper and prove to Karan that it was not Prithvi. Now let’s see what happened next, did Preeta realise that Prithvi is the one who kidnapped her?

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 14, 2020

In the episode of 14th July 2020 of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta are seen tied to the chair and Preeta is trying to release herself and Karan from it. While on the other side the kidnapper is torturing Rishabh to sign the papers otherwise he would kill Karan and Preeta. The kidnapper gave Rishabh a chance to save Karan and Preeta, by accepting the deal and signing the papers, if he wants to see his brother and Preeta alive.

In the other room Preeta and Karan argue with each other, Preeta says that she will not release him, as he was continuously making fun of her and teasing her. While Preeta says he cannot blame her for not calling him, because whatever she did in that situation was the best option. Preeta also tells Karan that she drove a car for the first time in her life to save Rishabh. They fight with each other and Preeta calls Karan overconfident, while Karan calls Preeta a "misunderstanding girl". Karan asks Preeta to open his hands, but she refuses to help him. On the other hand, Shristi and Sammy try to make some plan and find out Karan, Preeta and Rishabh. They reach the hotel and decide to check the entry register to find out about the kidnapper.

Sherlyn lies to Mahira that she is at home, but actually she was in the hotel. Karan claims that Preeta and Prithvi are together and made a plan to ruin Rishabh’s life by kidnapping him for his property. While Preeta gets angry and feels hurt on listening to this and again ties him to the chair. Prithvi is harassed by the kidnapper and forced to sign the papers, while Rishabh said that he wants to see the name on the property papers. Sherlyn continuously calls Prithvi and then he goes out of the room to attend her call. Shrishti and Sammy plan to convince the hotel receptionist to get the details of the room and get into a cute argument. Later Sammy goes to the receptionist and shows his charm by complimenting her to get the details, but she refuses to divulge any.

Preeta is trying to leave the room to find out the masked man who kidnapped Rishabh. But, the door is closed from outside, so she tries to go out of the window. While Prithvi gets irritated from Sherlyn’s calls and in frustration goes out of the room to check. In the meantime, Preeta comes there and sees the door open and tries to get into the room. To know about how will Preeta succeed in releasing Rishabh from the kidnapper, find out the upcoming episode.

