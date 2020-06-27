'Kundali Bhagya' Shooting Resumes With Cast And Crew Following Proper Guidelines; See Pics

The star cast of the much-loved television drama Kundali Bhagya was recently spotted shooting after a long break due to the Coronavirus related lockdown. A number of actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Manit Jaura, and Swati Kapoor were seen on the location with proper precautions to curb the spread of COVID 19. The pictures doing the rounds also showcase a few members of the crew donning PPE kits.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic related lockdown, the shooting of all the Indian television shows had been halted. In the most recent events, a number of serials have been given a green light to start shooting if they follow proper guidelines laid down by the government. One of the serials to start their shooting again has been the Zee TV show, Kundali Bhagya. A few pictures doing the rounds on social media showcase how the cast and crew have been proceeding with the shoot. One of the few pictures showcases Shraddha Arya gracefully posing for the camera while Manit Jaura brightly smiles for a picture. One of the photographs also shows actor Dheeraj Dhoopar acting surprised over a phone call. Have a look at the pictures doing the rounds here.

In another set of pictures, actor Swati Kapoor can be seen entering the shooting location. She can be seen sanitising her hands at the entrance while she is also spotted with a proper cloth mask. In another picture, one of the crew members can be seen helping an actor get her makeup in place while the crew member is properly dressed in a PPE kit. The director and other creative members can be seen wearing a face shield to avoid any contact. The final picture shows Swati Kapoor, who plays the role of Mahira Khanna, shooting for a scene while a crew member can be seen holding a piece of equipment to get the lighting right. Have a look at the bunch of pictures that have been taken on the sets of Kundali Bhagya.

