'Kundali Bhagya' & 'Kumkum Bhagya' Lead Cast Shoot For Preeta's B'day For Special Episode

The makers of the television show Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have something special in store for their viewers. While it has been reported that the lead pair of both the shows have already resumed shooting, it has now been revealed that the makers have planned a crossover episode. Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta, will be celebrating her birthday with her on-screen love interest Karan, who is played by actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

According to reports, the pair will be joined by Kumkum Bhagya’s Pragya played by Sriti Jha, and Shabir Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Abhi. In the show, Shraddha Arya’s character will be celebrating her birthday. However, Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen on a run as he doesn’t have a birthday cake for his lady love.

It has been reported that Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha will put his mind to ease by revealing that she has baked a cake for Preeta. In the show, Shraddha Arya’s birthday will be celebrated in an intimate way with just Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia by her side. She will cut a home-made cake.

Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya BTS pics and videos

BTS pictures and videos from the unaired episodes have going viral on social media. In the videos, Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya is seen wearing a white coloured Anarkali dress and complementing the attire with an orange coloured dupatta. Her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen wearing a black coloured shirt and similar coloured jeans and complementing the look with an orange coloured jacket.

Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha can be seen wearing a beautiful white coloured sari with golden design and a contrasting orange coloured blouse. Her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia can be seen in a light grey coloured informal suit with a black coloured t-shirt and a red coloured pocket square. He also wore a pair of white coloured shoes to complete the look.

It has been reported that both Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have resumed shooting after three months. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actors were asked to stay indoors. However, a few of the television shows are now given a nod to start shooting. The cast and crew of the shows are making sure that they follow all the health restricts laid down by the government. According to reports, new episodes of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will air on July 13, 2020.

