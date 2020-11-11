'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for Nov 10, 2020: Ranbir Gets Secretly Engaged To Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 10, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 10 episode starts as Ranbir gets angry at Prachi because she was asking many questions to Ranbir, that made him feel like Prachi doesn’t trust him. When Ranbir confronted Prachi about it, she told him that it’s nothing like that and she trusts him completely. She apologizes to Ranbir for making him feel this way and the two share some romantic moments.

Then, Ranbir tells Prachi that he has a surprise for her. He says that his family (Pallavi, dida, and Vikram) have thought of surprising Ranbir by getting him engaged with Prachi, but he already came to know about the surprise. He shows Prachi the engagement ring bought by Vikram and says that he can’t wait to put this on Prachi’s fingers anymore.

He makes Prachi wear the engagement ring and tells her that he wants to give her all the happiness in the world because he loves her a lot. Prachi is in tears thinking about how much Ranbir loves her. The ring is a little tight for Prachi and gets stuck on her finger. Rhea witnesses everything and gets very upset. She starts crying and tells everything to Pallavi. Pallavi decides to get Ranbir engaged to Rhea, even if she has to use the wrong way for that. Just as Pallavi asks Rhea to help her in doing so, Rhea says that she can do anything for Ranbir.

Pragya and Abhi get into an argument. Abhi tells her that if she doesn’t want him in her and Prachi’s life, then she has no rights to care for him. Pragya tells him that he is misunderstanding her as she never said anything like that. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

