'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 9, 2020: Pragya And Abhi Get Into A Fight

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 9, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for November 9

Kumkum Bhagya November 9 episode starts as Ranbir helps Prachi in serving the welcome drinks to the guests. As the two share a romantic moment, Rhea comes over there and gets very angry looking at them together. They continue serving drinks to the guests, who get amazed seeing Ranbir serving them as it is his own party. Rhea decides to talk to Pallavi about Prachi and Ranbir’s closeness.

Mitali meets Pragya and recalls Aaliya’s words. She decides to show Pragya her place and calls out for her while he is going to serve food to the guests. Pragya gets very excited looking at Mitali and asks her how she is, but the way Mitali talks make Pragya feel very bad. Mitali says that she will cut Pragya’s money if she doesn’t work properly and will not listen to things like “please don’t cut my money as I am poor”. She insists on eating from the plate that Pragya is going to serve but Pragya tells her that this is very hot. Mitali says that she will eat hot food only and takes a bite of the starter that was in Pragya’s hands. Mitali’s mouth gets burnt.

Pragya and Abhi collide with each other and Abhi gets hurt. Pragya feels very bad and goes inside to help Abhi, whose hand has started to bleed. Abhi tells Pragya that he doesn’t need her help as she doesn’t care about him and always hurts him. Pragya says that he is misunderstanding her as always and it is in fact he who is hurting her. Pragya and Abhi start to cry and both of them think that even though they love each other they why can’t they be together. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

