'Kumkum Bhagya' Nov 10 Spoiler: Pallavi Plans To Get Ranbir Engaged To Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya has been on-air for a very long time now and has enjoyed high TRP ratings from the time it premiered. The highlight of the Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer daily soap has been Pragya and Abhi’s love story from the very beginning and fans have loved the chemistry between the two actors. But, the focus of Kumkum Bhagya episodes has recently been shifted to Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar’s on-screen love story as Prachi and Ranbir. In Kumkum Bhagya’s latest episodes, there has been a confusion in Ranbir’s mind regarding the engagement ring that Vikram has bought. Read further ahead to know about Kumkum Bhagya November 10 spoiler and what happens in the Kumkum Bhagya November 10 episode.

Kumkum Bhagya November 10 spoiler

Kumkum Bhagya November 10 episode starts as Ranbir gets angry at Prachi because she was asking many questions to Ranbir, that made him feel like Prachi doesn’t trust him. When Ranbir confronted Prachi about it, she told him that it’s nothing like that and she trusts him completely. She apologizes to Ranbir for making him feel this way and the two share some romantic moments.

Then, Ranbir tells Prachi that he has a surprise for her. He says that his family (Pallavi, dida, and Vikram) have thought of surprising Ranbir by getting him engaged with Prachi, but he already came to know about the surprise. He shows Prachi the engagement ring bought by Vikram and says that he can’t wait to put this on Prachi’s fingers anymore.

He makes Prachi wear the engagement ring and tells her that he wants to give her all the happiness in the world because he loves her a lot. Prachi is in tears thinking about how much Ranbir loves her. The ring is a little tight for Prachi and gets stuck on her finger. Rhea witnesses everything and gets very upset. She starts crying and tells everything to Pallavi. Pallavi decides to get Ranbir engaged to Rhea, even if she has to use the wrong method for that to happen. Just as Pallavi asks Rhea to help her in doing so, Rhea says that she can do anything for Ranbir. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya's latest episodes.

