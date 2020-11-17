Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For November 16, 2020: Abhi Compliments Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 16, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Nov 16, 2020

Kumkum Bhagya November 16, 2020 episode starts as dadi makes Pragya sit in the bedroom and tells her that she will bring something for her. Just as Abhi peeps inside the bedroom, dadi sees him through the mirror and thinks “sorry Dallu, I will give your ring to Pragya after some time”. Dadi says that what she is searching for is not here, maybe it is in “Pammi’s almari”. Just as dadi goes to bring it, she asks Abhi about what is he doing here. Abhi comes inside the bedroom and dadi asks him to sit with Pragya and not to let her get bored. Abhi thinks “why am I getting nervous, she is my wife”. Pragya thinks “why am I getting nervous, he is my husband”. Pragya and Abhi recall each other’s words and try to talk to each other.

Abhi tells Pragya that she is looking very nice. Abhi tells Pragya that “I am looking very handsome”. Pragya says that she was not saying that. Abhi asks Pragya if he is not looking handsome and says that Meera was mad seeing him and even said that “you are looking handsome”. Pragya gets very jealous and upset, she says that Abhi might be handsome if Meera said. She says “I don’t have any time" and is about to go. Abhi says “I don’t care about anyone’s compliments, but I want to know about your feelings”.

Dadi comes inside and shows them the ring that she got for Pragya. Dadi asks Abhi if he remembers the ring and says that this is “Dallu’s ring, which she wanted to give to Pragya, but had forgotten it in her house”. Pragya says that the time has changed, but the ring reached her with dadi’s love. Dadi tells Pragya that, “you and your love is with us, what else do we need?”. Rhea comes there. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

