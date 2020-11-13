'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For November 12, 2020: Sanju Kidnaps Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 12, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 9, 2020: Pragya And Abhi Get Into A Fight

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 12 episode starts as Rhea forbids Alia from hurting Prachi and Alia explains to that her that the plan doesn’t involve killing or harming Prachi in any way. An idea strikes Rhea and she calls Sanju to the Dussehra party to prevent Prachi and Ranbir’s engagement. Further, Ranbir tells Pallavi, Daljeet, and Vikram about his feelings for Prachi and refuses to get engaged to Rhea.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Nov 10 Spoiler: Pallavi Plans To Get Ranbir Engaged To Rhea

Ranbir begs and pleads in front of his family and asks them to not force him in order to marry Rhea. But, Daljeet’s health worsens, and Pallavi and Vikram throw Ranbir out of the bedroom. A devastated Ranbir weeps in solitude and recalls all his happy memories with Prachi. Unaware of what is going on with Ranbir, Prachi comes to him, consoles him, and promises to always be by his side, no matter what. Ranbir decides to fight for his love. Meanwhile, Alia tries to provoke Sanju by comparing his love for Prachi to Ranbir’s love for Prachi and helps him with his disguise as a dancer. Sanju plans to abduct Prachi and take her to Hoshiarpur, where they will get married.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for Nov 10, 2020: Ranbir Gets Secretly Engaged To Prachi

Abhi feels extremely pleased when he hears from Sarita that Pragya loves her husband a lot and isn’t interested in anybody else. Later, Abhi cuts his hand by mistake and Prachi lovingly scolds him for being careless. Just as Abhi tells Prachi that she is very similar to her mother, Pragya interrupts their conversation. Abhi expects that Pragya would tend to his wound, but Pragya hesitates as she feels the walls around her crumbling. A hurt Abhi leaves in a huff.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update November 11, 2020: Ranbir Confesses His Feelings For Prachi

Pallavi asks Ranbir to change his clothes in order to perform the Ravan Dahan. Sanju makes Prachi smell the chloroform and stuffs an unconscious Prachi in a sack. Sarita gets suspicious of Sanju and tries to follow him. Just as Sarita calls Prachi on her phone, it rings from inside the sack and Sarita realises the truth. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.