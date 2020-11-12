'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update November 11, 2020: Ranbir Confesses His Feelings For Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 11, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya November 11 episode starts as Ranbir expresses his feelings for Prachi, while a heartbroken Rhea overhears everything. Further, Ranbir tells Prachi about their surprise engagement after the Dusherra party and makes her wear the engagement ring. But, Pallavi reassures Aaliya and Rhea that Ranbir will not be marrying Prachi. Later, Daljeet talks harshly with Prachi, leaving Ranbir very upset and angry. She makes up an excuse for her behaviour, and after Prachi leaves from the room, she gets very unwell because she is unable to take the fact that Ranbir raised his voice at her.

Abhi drives Mitali away from the room and assures Pragya that he won’t do anything against her wish. Just as Pragya asks Abhi whether he still loves her, Abhi says that she really doesn’t know him if she feels the need to ask him this question. An emotional conversation follows between the two and soon the couple leaves the room.

Meanwhile, Aaliya consoles a dejected Rhea and tells her that no one can come between her and Ranbir. Upset, Rhea states that she will kill herself if Ranbir doesn’t get engaged to her. Aaliya slaps Rhea and tells her that they need to drive Prachi away from Ranbir’s life forever.

After overhearing Prachi and Shahana’s conversation, Aryan questions Ranbir about getting secretly engaged to Prachi. Aryan clears Ranbir’s misunderstanding and tells him that his family is planning his engagement with Rhea during the party and not with Prachi. Just as Aryan tells Ranbir about Pallavi’s conversation with Rhea and Aaliya, Ranbir goes to talk to Pallavi.

Rhea forbids Alia from hurting Prachi and Aaliya explains to that her that the plan doesn’t involve killing or harming Prachi in any way. An idea strikes Rhea and she calls Sanju to the Dusherra party to prevent Prachi and Ranbir’s engagement. Further, Ranbir tells Pallavi, Daljeet, and Vikram about his feelings for Prachi and refuses to get engaged to Rhea. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

