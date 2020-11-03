'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update November 2, 2020: Pragya And Abhi Get Into Argument

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 2, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 2 episode starts as Abhi comes to drop Prachi and Pragya home. Out of goodwill, Prachi asks Abhi to come inside the house as she will make tea for him and he agrees. But, Pragya gets very angry at Abhi. Later, Abhi tells Pragya that he wants Prachi not to call him “Sir” and call him “Papa” from now on. This leaves Pragya in deep thought.

Everyone greets Rhea at Abhi’s place as she comes home after getting discharged from the hospital. Aliya wonders about Abhi’s whereabouts and decides to call him in order to inform him that Rhea is back home. On the other hand, Prachi is very excited to have Abhi at her home. Sarita Ben scolds her for leaving the house without informing her. Just as Abhi receives a call from Aliya, he tells her that he is with Pragya and his daughter. Somehow Abhi feels that Aliya is the one who wanted to kill Pragya. Prachi asks Abhi to feel comfortable at her home, but Pragya makes up an excuse and says that she is quite busy, but Abhi decides to stay anyway.

Pragya, on the other hand, begs Abhi to leave from her house. This makes Abhi very furious and the two get into an argument. Abhi confronts Pragya about Rhea. Pragya tells Abhi that she did not tell Rhea about their truth and neither should he tell Prachi. Abhi gets very emotional and blames Pragya of being vengeful. Pragya and Abhi get into a heated argument.

Later, Pragya recalls the past incidents where Prachi had gotten embarrassed because of Abhi, and tells him that Prachi will be hurt if she realises that on her birthday she worked as a waitress at her own father’s house. Pragya also adds that Prachi will ask many questions about why they are separated and why Abhi didn’t look for her for over 20 years. Pragya tells Abhi that she doesn’t want Prachi to be hurt and begs Abhi to give it some more time before they tell the truth to Prachi and Rhea. Abhi expresses his sorrow for not being able to meet his own daughter and blames Pragya for all of it. Abhi warns Pragya that he will not allow Pragya to meet Rhea and leaves in disappointment. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

