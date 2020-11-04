'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for November 3, 2020: Pallavi Plans A Surprise For Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 3, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 28, 2020: Aaliya Blames Pragya For Everything

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya November 3 episode starts as Ranbir brings Rhea to her room. Rhea asks him to help her with the pillows as she still has some burning sensation in her fingers. Ranbir keeps the pillows behind her back and asks if she is feeling better now. Aaliya comes over there and asks Rhea to have her medicine. Ranbir asks Rhea to have the medicines that Aaliya has brought, but Rhea refuses. Ranbir convinces her to take the medicine and makes her have all the medicines at once. He says that he needs to talk to Rhea about something important, but Rhea asks him if they can talk tomorrow as she wants to sleep now.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For October 29, 2020: Pragya Goes To Meet Rhea

Rhea holds Ranbir’s hand and tells him that she is scared and asks him to sit at her bedside until she sleeps. Ranbir tells her that she is acting like a kid after coming back from the hospital. Ranbir asks Rhea to close her eyes and count till 100. Just as Rhea closes her eyes, Ranbir reminisces Prachi. He covers Rhea by putting a blanket on her and leaves from there. Rhea, who is pretending to be asleep, thinks that Ranbir cares for her. She thinks that she wants to spend her entire life with him.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 30: Abhi & Pragya Meet With Prachi & Rhea

Rhea comes to the Kohli house for Dussehra celebration and greets everyone. She tells them that she thought her burn marks will be visible in the dress that she is wearing, but they are not visible. Pallavi tells Rhea that she has planned a surprise for her and says that they are doing the engagement ceremony of Ranbir and Rhea today. Rhea gets very happy and asks if Ranbir agreed to this relation. Pallavi says that Ranbir is her son and will always agree to whatever she says. Pallavi tells Rhea that Vikram has gone to buy the engagement rings for both of them. Beeji asks Rhea not to tell Ranbir and says it is a surprise for him. Beeji asks her not to tell Abhi as it is a surprise for him too. Just as Pallavi asks Rhea if she agrees with this engagement, Rhea feels shy and runs away.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update November 2, 2020: Pragya And Abhi Get Into Argument

Ranbir wakes up and tells himself “happy Dussehra”. He gets Prachi’s video call and picks it up. He greets Prachi “happy Dussehra” while styling his hair looking at the mirror. Prachi asks Ranbir if he wants to break the mirror with his looks. Ranbir asks if she is joking with him early morning. Just as Prachi asks about Rhea, Ranbir says that Rhea is fine. Prachi then asks about Abhi and Ranbir says that Abhi is relaxed as his daughter has come home. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.