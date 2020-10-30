Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For October 29, 2020: Pragya Goes To Meet Rhea 

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 29, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead in order to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya's October 29 episode starts as Aaliya gets very angry and asks Pragya to leave from Rhea and Abhi’s lives, for the sake of their happiness. Abhi tries to back Pragya up and take her side. Abhi attempts to slap Aaliya, but Pragya goes ahead and stops him. Aaliya taunts Pragya and says that it is because of Pragya that her own brother, Abhi was about to hit her. Aaliya points out the similarities between Abhi and Pragya’s fate and says that Pragya cannot ever unite with her daughter, Rhea. Abhi pulls Aaliya aside and tells her that Pragya is Rhea’s mother and has all the rights to be with her.

On the other hand, a stunned Pragya leaves from the factory while recalling all of Aaliya’s words. Abhi notices that Pragya has left from there and rushes outside to find her. But, Aaliya stops him and keeps arguing with Abhi. Aaliya questions Abhi about how did Pragya not know that Rhea is Abhi’s daughter. Later, Aaliya even attempts to manipulate Abhi into thinking that Pragya has come back only to take the revenge of Kiara’s death by creating differences between him and Rhea.

Meanwhile, Ranbir leaves for the hospital in order to convince Rhea so that he and Prachi can live happily and get married to each other. Prachi tries to connect with Pragya through a phone call but it goes in vain as Pragya drops her phone. Pragya recalls her conversations with Rhea and takes a taxi to the hospital. Abhi searches for Pragya but Aaliya’s words keep repeating in his head.

Pragya arrives at Rhea’s room and sees her lying unconscious. Pragya remembers the time she spent with Rhea and apologises to her for leaving her when she was a child. Pragya breaks down and requests Rhea to wake up. On the other hand, Abhi constantly thinks about Pragya and assumes that she has gone home. He remembers how Prachi used to call him “sir” and decides that he will reveal the truth to her. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

