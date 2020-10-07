'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For Oct 6: Pragya Gets To Know About Rhea's Web Of Lies

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 6, 2020. Read further to know.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Oct 6

The episode starts with Pragya walking towards Rhea while she is talking to her friend and planning a party. Just as Pragya tells Rhea that she loves her daughter a lot, Rhea ends the call and says that she knows Pragya is worried for Prachi. Rhea says that everyone is worried about Prachi and praying for her to be fine. Rhea then says that God forbids, if Prachi doesn’t get well then Rhea will be with Pragya, as she loves Pragya a lot and will be always there for her. Rhea tells Pragya that she will always be with her and Pragya will never miss Prachi. Just as Rhea is about to hug Prachi, Pragya stops her and says that Rhea can make her place in someone’s life, but can’t take anyone else’s place.

Rhea tells Pragya that she is like her daughter. Pragya asks Rhea if she thought that Pragya will not come to know. Pragya says that she is not so stupid that Rhea will do bad with Prachi and she won't know. Pragya tells Rhea that when Rhea accused Prachi of her murder during the college picnic, Pragya slapped Rhea and left. Pragya says that if she had handed Rhea to the police then they wouldn’t have to see this day. Rhea says that Pragya is thinking wrong. Pragya says that Prachi, Sarita behen and Shahana used to tell her about Rhea but she didn’t believe them and believed Rhea instead. Pragya says that Rhea did her accident, but she didn’t get Rhea arrested. Just as Pragya says that Rhea is the one who gave money to get Prachi’s accident done, Rhea says what Pragya is thinking is wrong. Pragya leaves from there.

When Rhea is driving the car, she says that Prachi tried to snatch Ranbir from her and if she dies, Prachi will have nothing to snatch from her. Rhea says that Prachi needs to die and speeds up her car. Rhea is about to hit a guy, but he manages to save himself. While battling with her emotions, Rhea meets with an accident.

