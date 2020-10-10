'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 9, 2020: Prachi And Ranbir Getting Closer

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 9, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update oct 9

Kumkum Bhagya October 9 episode starts as Prachi asks Pragya about the name of the person who did the accident. Pragya avoids the question and goes out. Just as Sarita comes inside, Prachi asks her the same. Sarita tells Prachi that they showed love and respect for Pragya but she cheated us. Sarita tells Prachi that it is Rhea and she is the one who has done everything against Prachi. Prachi gets shocked on hearing that. Sarita informs Prachi that Rhea is the one who did everything in order to defame Prachi in front of Mr Mehra and Ranbir. Just as Ranbir enters the room, he hears this and gets very angry. Prachi asks Ranbir to calm down and gets up from her bed to go to him.

Rhea goes to Abhi’s room and opens Abhi’s photo albums kept in his cupboard. Rhea sees the pictures of Pragya and Abhi together and starts to cry. Rhea recalls Prachi. Rhea cries and says that she has done wrong to Prachi. Abhi used to say that Prachi was like his daughter, so Rhea started to feel jealous. Rhea says that she used to be everyone’s favourite, but when Prachi became everyone’s favourite, she didn’t like it. She feels sorry and cries. Rhea hugs the pictures and says that she always wished for Pragya to become her mother and finally decides to reunite Pragya and Abhi.

Pragya and Shahana ask Prachi to just sit down and not go anywhere. Ranbir gets a glass of water for Shahana and asks her to take some rest. Ranbir says that he will take care of Prachi and holds her hand. SubhanAllah plays in the background. Shahana smiles and teases them a little. Just as Sarita laughs, Pragya asks what’s going on. Sarita tells them that something is going on between them. Shahana says that they both love each other and that she already knew it. Rhea goes to Aaliya and tells her that she knows the truth about Pragya and Abhi. Aaliya gets shocked. Stay tuned to know more about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode updates here.

