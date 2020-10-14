'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 13, 2020: Ranbir Proposes To Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 13, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written further update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Oct 13

Kumkum Bhagya October 13 episode starts as dadi asks Abhi to call Prachi. Just as Abhi calls Prachi, Prachi thinks if Mehra sir (Abhi) is calling her to scold at her and thinks if Rhea has told him everything. Prachi hopes for Abhi to not tell anything to her mother (Pragya). Just as she picks up the call, Abhi asks if Prachi is fine and if she has any pain. Prachi says that she is fine. Abhi tells Prachi that he was coming to meet her, but dadi is not letting him come, to which Prachi says okay. Abhi asks Prachi to take care and Prachi also asks Abhi to take care and ends the call. Prachi thinks that Rhea must not have told him as she might have gotten scared. Ranbir and Prachi are thinking about each other and smiling. He thinks he couldn’t propose Prachi on the rose day.

Next morning, Rhea wakes up seeing Pragya’s picture and says “good morning mom”. Rhea says that she had a good sleep for the first time, as she hugged her mother’s picture and slept, and says “I love you so much”. Rhea thinks that she is stupid to talk to Pragya’s picture and shall talk to her directly. She calls Pragya, but Pragya doesn’t pick the call. Rhea thinks that Pragya might be upset. She plans to meet Pragya and tell her everything. Rhea messages Pragya and waits for her reply. Pragya checks the message she received from Rhea and thinks that she doesn’t want to meet Rhea after whatever she had done with Prachi, but she shall meet Rhea for the last time.

Just as Rhea gets up from the bed and goes to get ready, Aaliya comes there to say sorry and checks Rhea’s message. Aaliya thinks that as only Rhea knows the truth and not Pragya, she has a golden chance to stop their meeting. Aaliya plans something.

Prachi sees the hall completely decorated with balloons and looks at the standing couple showpiece kept over there. Ranbir comes there and opens the party poppers. Ranbir shows a rose to Prachi and comes inside. Ranbir gives Prachi the card that says “I love you Prachi”. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

