Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For October 14, 2020: Pragya Accepts Prachi-Ranbir's Relation

Kumkum Bhagya written update, October 14

Kumkum Bhagya October 14 episode starts as Ranbir gives a rose to Prachi and says “I love you Prachi”. Prachi smiles and turns away. The two share a romantic moment together and seem to be completely in love. Pragya comes to the room and tells Prachi that she has accepted her relationship with Ranbir. Everyone gets very happy. Ranbir says that he has some work and has to leave but everyone insists him to stay back or else they will hold him captive. Everyone laughs.

Aaliya brainwashes Rhea against Pragya. Rhea says that her mother can’t do this. Aaliya tells Rhea that Pragya never loved her as she only loves Prachi. Aaliya and Aryan together inform Rhea that Pragya has even accepted Prachi’s marriage with the man Rhea loves, Ranbir. Aaliya tells Rhea that Pragya is an opportunistic person and that’s why she gave Ranbir to Prachi. Rhea cries her heart out.

Rhea asks Aaliya to stop talking like this and says that it is because of Aaliya’s hatred that Rhea’s mother and father got separated. Rhea says that Aaliya had separated from two loved ones. Aaliya tells Rhea that Pragya has separated her and Ranbir and says that if Pragya wanted to then she would have searched for Rhea but didn’t search for her as she doesn’t need Rhea. Aaliya asks if anyone stopped Pragya from coming here and says that Abhi, Mitali, Raj and others loved her so much but she still didn’t come. Rhea tells Aaliya that despite whatever she says, Rhea wants to meet her mother. Just as Aaliya tries to stop Rhea and holds her hand, Rhea says that nobody can stop her from meeting her mother and walks out. Aaliya tells Rhea that she will regret it. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

