'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 15, 2020: Rhea Misunderstands Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 15, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya October 15 episode starts as Pragya comes to the café and thinks why Rhea hasn’t come till now. Rhea comes there but hides behind Pragya and keeps looking at her. Rhea gets very emotional seeing Pragya and starts to cry. Just as Rhea is about to go to Pragya, Pragya gets Sarita Behen's call.

Over the call, Pragya says that she is very happy with Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship and says that she should have accepted their relationship early. Rhea gets shocked hearing this and gets very upset. Just as Pragya sees Rhea standing behind her, she tries to go and talk to Rhea. Rhea runs away from there in anger and Pragya runs behind her.

Pragya and Rhea get into an argument. Rhea doesn’t tell Pragya that she is her other daughter but accuses Pragya of leaving her new-born baby. Pragya tries to pacify Rhea with a hug but Rhea pushes Pragya away. Pragya says that there definitely might be a big reason that Rhea’s mother had to go away from Rhea.

Rhea tells Pragya that she hates her mother and Pragya thinks that she has to make Rhea believe that her mother loves her. Rhea leaves from there, leaving Pragya in anger. Pragya thinks Mr Mehra understands Pragya’s daughter but doesn’t understand his own daughter.

Rhea goes to a room and calls her father, Abhi. Rhea asks Abhi about why her mother left her. Abhi says it was for some reasons but says that her mother was not wrong. Aaliya comes there and takes the phone away from Abhi. Aaliya says that she is talking in front of Rhea’s father and tells Rhea that her mother took her sister and left her.

Aaliya says that Pragya never loved Rhea and was a selfish woman. Abhi hears a bit of the conversation and asks Aaliya about what is she doing. Abhi takes the phone, but Rhea ends the call and thinks Aaliya was right as Pragya never loved her. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

