'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 16, 2020: Rhea Leaves Pragya Teary-eyed

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is a Hindi television soap opera. The show has been airing on the small screens for over five years now and enjoys a huge fan-base across the country. The daily soap boasts of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. Check out the written update of the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on October 16, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for Oct 16

In Kumkum Bhagya October 16's episode, Aaliya tries to brainwash Rhea by telling her that her mother, i.e. Pragya, does not love her. She also manages to convince Rhea that her mother is a selfish woman who can think about nothing else but herself and daughter Prachi. After hearing out Aaliya, Rhea gets extremely disheartened and soon breaks into tears. However, when Pragya tries to keep her point and explain where she went wrong, Rhea dismisses her.

She turns away from Pragya and taunts her by saying that she cannot explain the meaning of love to her as she left her new-born child and ran away. Then, Pragya asks her how Rhea came to know about it and whether does she know about her other daughter several times. But, Rhea leaves Pragya in the middle of the road while she was crying and drives away.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Prachi spend quality time with each other as they make tea together. However, amid their romantic banter, Ranbir burns his hand while Prachi takes utter care of him. Thus, Ranbir decides to pull a prank on his ladylove by fake burning his hand again but Prachi figures out that it's a prank and the couple gets mushy with each other. Soon after that, Prachi heads towards her bedroom and gets surprised after she enters a decorated room full of balloons, done by Ranbir. Then, Ranbir too enters the room behind her and the love birds spend some lovely time with each other. Ranbir asks Prachi to feel his heartbeats while a shy Prachi leaves from there in awe. However, Rhea sees them all loved up from the window of the room and gets extremely shocked.

