'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 19, 2020: Rhea Tries To Burn Herself

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 19, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in Kumkum Bhagya's episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update October 19

Kumkum Bhagya October 19 episode starts as Tai Ji asks Mitali to make sweets. They see Rhea come home and go to her room. Mitali and Tai Ji try to stop her and talk to her but she doesn’t stop. Just then as Aaliya comes home, Tai Ji and Mitali tell Aaliya about Rhea. She goes behind Rhea and tries to talk to her but Rhea locks herself inside her room. As Rhea asks Aaliya to leave her alone for some time, Mitali thinks to inform Abhi about Rhea.

Abhi and the other Mehra family members get very worried about why Rhea has locked herself inside her bedroom. They wait for her to come out for some time but when she doesn’t come out, Abhi and Aaliya start banging on the door of Rhea’s bedroom. Inside, Rhea is sitting on the bed with kerosene in her hands and has flashbacks of all the bad memories she has spent with Ranbir.

Abhi looks through the window of Rhea’s room and finds Rhea trying to commit suicide. He asks Rhea to stop and tells her that he loves Rhea a lot. But, Rhea refuses to listen to Abhi and goes ahead to pour kerosene all over herself. Abhi gets very scared and breaks the door of her bedroom open. By the time Abhi, Aaliya, and the other family members are able to get inside Rhea’s room, she has already lit the fire and has started to burn. Just as they try to put the fire down, Rhea gets unconscious. Everyone takes Rhea to the hospital. As Abhi wonders why Rhea would try to kill herself, Aaliya says that she knows the reason. Aaliya uses this opportunity to brainwash everyone’s minds against Prachi and portrays her in a very bad light. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

