'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 20: Ranbir Proposes To Prachi, Rhea Commits Suicide

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 20, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya October 20 episode starts as Abhi and the other Mehra family members get very worried about why Rhea has locked herself inside her bedroom for so long. They wait outside for some time but when she doesn’t come out, Abhi and Aaliya start to bang on the doors of Rhea’s bedroom. Inside, Rhea is sitting on the bed with a bucket full of kerosene in her hands, having flashbacks of all the bad memories she has with Ranbir.

Ranbir decides on proposing to Prachi in a romantic and grand way. He books a huge hotel and asks everyone to leave from there. He further decorates the table, puts candle lights on the table, and plays the guitar for Prachi. Prachi starts to pull his leg by showing that she is angry and the two get into a fun banter. But, Ranbir successfully manages to propose Prachi in the most romantic way and the two share some precious moments together.

Abhi looks through the windows of Rhea’s room and finds that Rhea is all set to commit suicide. Abhi asks Rhea to stop and tells her that he loves her a lot but, Rhea refuses to listen to her father and goes ahead to pour kerosene all over herself. Abhi gets very scared and starts to break the door open. By the time Abhi, Aaliya, and the other family members are able to get inside Rhea’s room, she has already lit the fire. They try to put the fire down but Rhea gets unconscious. Everyone takes Rhea to the hospital. As Abhi wonders why Rhea would try to kill herself, Aaliya says that she knows the reason. Aaliya uses this opportunity to brainwash everyone’s minds against Prachi and portrays her in a very bad light. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

