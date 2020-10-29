'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 28, 2020: Aaliya Blames Pragya For Everything

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 28, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya October 28 episode starts as Abhi asks Pragya, 'How is Prachi?' Pragya says Prachi is fine and asks how is Rhea. Abhi tells Pragya that Rhea is not as bad as she thinks. Pragya says that she never said Rhea is bad, but she has been diverted from the right path. Pragya tells Abhi that Rhea hired a tempo driver and tried to kill Prachi. Abhi refuses to accept the fact that Rhea attempted to take Prachi’s life. Abhi tells Pragya that Rhea is just like him, stubborn, aggressive etc, but she can’t take anyone’s life. Aaliya smiles seeing Pragya and Abhi argue.

Aaliya comes over there and says that this was to happen and that now she understands everything. Abhi tells Aaliya that she can’t talk to Pragya like this, and tells her that Prachi and Rhea are sisters. Aaliya tells Abhi that Rhea is in this worse condition and all he can think about is Prachi. Abhi says that Prachi is his daughter too. Aaliya says that Rhea doesn’t know that Prachi is her sister and blames everything on Pragya. Aaliya says when Pragya left home, Abhi regretted to let her go and went into depression, because of which he never paid attention to Rhea. Aaliya says that Rhea was alone even though Meera was her caretaker, Aaliya is the one who gave Rhea a mother’s love and nobody can deny that. Aaliya tells Pragya that she took care of the child whom Pragya had left. Abhi says that everyone knows well that Pragya didn’t go with her own wish. Pragya tells Aaliya that she curses herself for that day and wishes that she should have stayed there. Aaliya blames Pragya for not remembering Rhea and not coming to meet her.

Aaliya goes on blaming Pragya and Prachi for Rhea’s condition. Pragya says that Prachi didn’t even know that Rhea is her sister. Aaliya asks Pragya if she didn’t search for Rhea on social media and asks if she didn’t check about Prachi’s office employer. Abhi tells Aaliya that Pragya did not know about all this. Aaliya emotionally blackmails Abhi and says that Rhea tried to commit suicide only because of Prachi and whatever she did to her. Pragya says that Prachi is completely innocent. Aaliya accuses Pragya of provoking Prachi against the Mehra family. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

