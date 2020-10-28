'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for October 27, 2020: Pragya And Abhi Come Face To Face

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 27, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 15, 2020: Rhea Misunderstands Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya October 27 episode starts as Aliya tries to kill Pragya, but Pragya survives. Pragya somehow reaches the factory but the manager tries to stop her. However, Pragya goes inside to meet Abhi but the manager switches off all the lights so that Pragya and Abhi can’t meet. Pragya meets Abhi but she didn’t recognise him because there’s no light. Pragya tells Abhi that what he did with Prachi was completely wrong. Abhi recognises Pragya and realises that Prachi is his own daughter.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update October 16, 2020: Rhea Leaves Pragya Teary-eyed

Pragya shouts at Abhi for questioning Prachi’s upbringing and tells him that she is happy about the fact that Abhi is not Prachi’s father. Pragya tells Abhi everything about Rhea’s evil attempts to make Prachi look bad in front of everyone. Abhi gets shocked by hearing about Rhea trying to kill Prachi. Pragya also tells Abhi that his daughter, Rhea is very insecure about her father as it is he who let her built those insecurities inside her and that’s why Rhea thinks that Prachi would take her father away from her.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 19, 2020: Rhea Tries To Burn Herself

Just as Abhi tries to move towards Pragya to console her, she asks him to stay away from her and tells him that he should stay away from Prachi too. The security guard switches on the factory lights and Pragya sees Abhi. Aliya gets shocked to see that the lights are on and thinks that now Pragya will meet Abhi. Abhi and Pragya are very excited to see each other. Abhi tells Pragya that he didn’t know that Prachi is his own daughter.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 20: Ranbir Proposes To Prachi

Pragya and Abhi get really happy to know that Rhea and Prachi are their own daughters. Pragya tells Abhi that even though they were not known to the fact that Prachi and Rhea are sisters, they still felt some type of connection with their daughters. Aliya sees Abhi and Pragya meeting and thinks she will use their weaknesses as a weapon against them. Ranbir recalls all the good moments he spent with Prachi and how he proposed her. Ranbir also gets worried about thinking about his mother, Pallavi. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.