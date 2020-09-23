'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 22, 2020: Rhea Meets With An Accident

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 22, 2020. Read further ahead to know more about the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update-Sept 22

Kumkum Bhagya sept 22 episode starts as Abhi and Vikram are discussing the plan with Abhi’s men. Vikram says that if they have to counter someone then they must know how to use the gun. Abhi says that they will not be using the gun but they have to get the marriage stopped at gunpoint. Vikram says that they must call the police, but Abhi teases him. Abhi and Vikram then instruct the goons to only frighten the people inside and not actually use the gun on anybody.

Further in Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Riya is running on the streets in order to escape Madan and his men, she requests a man to give her his cell phone as she needs to make a call. The man spots Madan and his men following her and agrees to give her the cell phone. As Riya is standing on the road dialling Abhi’s number, she gets hit by a lady in the car. As people gather around, the lady requests them to help her take Rhea to the hospital. The lady dials Abhi’s number who ignores her calls not knowing how important the matter is. The lady then sends a blood ridden photo of Riya to Abhi and Abhi calls back concerned. The lady asks Abhi to come to the City hospital.

The police arrive, everyone gets to know that Rhea and Maya were kidnapped, while Rhea is injured and Maya managed to escape successfully. Everyone gets to know that the girl sitting on the mandap with Ranbir is Prachi. Maya and Maya’s mother ask the police to arrest Prachi, as they say that it is all her fault. Ranbir stops them and clarifies that Prachi did nothing wrong and it is Maya who is forcing him to get married to her. Just as the police is about to arrest Prachi, Pragya comes over there and says that no one will touch her daughter.

