'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 29, 2020: Prachi Gets Hit By A Truck

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 29, 2020. Read further ahead to know.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya Sept 29 episode starts with Shahana crying in the hospital and Ranbir assuring her that Prachi will be completely fine. Rhea watches all this from a distance. Just as Pragya reaches the hospital and enters the treatment room, the doctor calls out for the nurse’s help and sends Pragya out of the room. Pragya asks Shahana about the accident. Shahana says that Prachi was hit by a truck, even though trucks are not allowed inside the premises. Pragya starts crying badly while watching Prachi from the window. Just as a nurse brings a slip of medicine, Ranbir and Shahana run to get the medicine. The doctor sends the nurse to call an expert and tell Pragya that the next 24 hours are very critical, otherwise, she might go into a comma. Rhea tries to console Pragya, who is crying very badly.

Just as Rhea gets a call from the truck driver, she cuts it because she is in the middle of consoling Pragya. The driver get really offended about the fact that Rhea cut his call on his face. Pragya asserts that she cannot live without Prachi and that she will have to recover.

The truck driver and his assistant come into the hospital to take their money. They pass by Ranbir and the police, but they couldn’t recognize him. The truck driver sends his assistant in order to park the truck on the other side. He calls Rhea, who had warned the driver not to come here, but the driver was stubborn. Just as Rhea reaches Pragya, Pragya tells Rhea that someone has planned to kill Prachi and it was not an accident. Sahana and Sarita behen are curt about Rhea’s affection and care towards Pragya and find it difficult to digest that Rhea genuinely cares. Pragya does not have enmity with anyone yet someone tried to kill her. Abhi reaches the hospital.

