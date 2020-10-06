'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 5, 2020: The Truck-driver Escapes

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 5, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya September 23 episode starts as Ranbir asks Pragya about Prachi’s health. Pragya says that she is bleeding a lot and nothing can be said until a blood donor is found. The doctors tell each other that they have to tell Prachi’s family that she can slip in a coma, after giving her blood.

After Ranbir throws water on the truck driver, the truck driver gains consciousness. Ranbir asks the truck driver to tell him about why he did Prachi’s accident. The truck driver asks everyone to leave him and says that he wants to go. Ranbir grabs him by his collar and asks him to tell why he did the accident and on whose orders.

The doctor comes out of the ER and says that there is good news. The doctor informs everyone that they got a blood donor and are giving Prachi blood now. Pragya thanks the doctor and then thanks God. Pragya asks Ranbir and Aryan to go out and says that she will talk to the truck driver. Pragya asks Nilesh (truck driver) not to be scared and tells that she will talk normally. Just as Pragya asks him if he has any children, he says yes and tells her that he has a 20 years old daughter. Pragya says that even her Prachi is 20 years old and she feels that Prachi is still a girl.

Pragya cries and says that she doesn’t have anything other than her daughter. Pragya tells the truck driver she has a gold chain that she has kept safely for 20 years and promises Nilesh that if he tells the name of the person, she will give him the chain. Pragya says that Prachi has no enmity with anyone but sometimes innocence is dangerous. The truck driver says that he can’t recollect anything.

Ranbir comes inside and asks the truck driver about the person’s name. The truck driver asks Ranbir to leave him and says that he is ready for the police to come and arrest him. The truck driver frees himself and escapes through the window. Just as Ranbir says let's go out, Pragya walks towards Rhea in anger, recalling everything.

