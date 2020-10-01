'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 30, 2020: Abhi Unknowingly Helps Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 30, 2020. Read further ahead.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 21, 2020: Abhi Plans To Stop The Marriage

Kumkum Bhagya written update

The episode starts as dadi tells the dasi and Tai Ji that Pragya had jumped into the fire to save her. Aaliya says that it was Abhi who saved her and not Pragya. Dadi says that Abhi is her grandson but Pragya isn’t related to them by blood, but she still loves dadi and is ready to sacrifice for her. Dadi says that she now understood why Abhi and Daljeet love Pragya so much. Aaliya gets angry and asks dasi to take dadi home. While on the way back home, dadi prays to god to reunite Abhi and Pragya as they are incomplete without each other.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 22, 2020: Rhea Meets With An Accident

Just as Abhi reaches the hospital, Ranbir hugs him and thanks him for coming till here. When Abhi asks about Prachi’s health and condition, Ranbir says that she is critical. Abhi asks Ranbir to calm down and says that Prachi will be completely fine. Abhi talks to the police inspector about the truck driver. Just as Ranbir says that he remembers the face of the truck driver, the police inspector says that he will get a sketch made. Abhi goes inside to see Prachi.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 23, 2020: Police Arrests Dushyant

Just as Sarita behen comes back to the hospital, Pragya asks her where she went. Sarita behen says that she had gone to get the money from the jeweller and promised to give her jewellery the next day. Sarita behen says that she brought this money in order to pay Prachi’s hospital bills and as she wants Prachi to recover immediately. Just as Sarita behen asks Pragya to go give the money to the receptionist, Pragya cries and hugs her, and goes towards the receptionist. Pragya comes to the receptionist and says that she has come to pay the bill but the receptionist says that Pragya’s husband has paid the bill.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 29, 2020: Prachi Gets Hit By A Truck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.