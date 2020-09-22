'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 21, 2020: Abhi Plans To Stop The Marriage

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 21, 2020. Read further ahead to know.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Krishna Kaul Couldn’t Believe Co-star Mugdha Chapekar Was Married

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Kumkum Bhagya Sept 21 episode starts as Dushyant asks the Pandit Ji to begin the wedding from the very start. Pandit Ji starts to chant all the mantras all over again. Just as Ranbir asks about when Rahul will gain consciousness, Prachi says that she hopes he gains consciousness very soon. Pandit Ji asks the bride’s father to do the ghatbandhan. Dushyant stops him and tells the Pandit Ji that Mr Mehra will be doing the ghatbandhan. Aaliya thinks that Abhi will be happy when he comes to know that he has tied her own daughter’s ghatbandhan.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 14, 2020: Prachi And Ranbir Get Married

Dasharath tells Dushyant that if he wouldn’t have been here then Maya’s marriage wouldn’t have happened as per her choice. Mrs Chaubey then says that neither Ranbir nor his family like Maya. Dasharath says that he is scared of Mr Mehra and feels that some planning is going on. Just as Abhi asks Vikram to come with him, Vikram tells Pallavi that he will just be back. Sarita behen thinks Ranbir will be Prachi’s very soon. Aaliya thinks she has written Rhea and Prachi’s destiny. Rhea will be marrying Ranbir and Prachi will go far away from here. Just as Rhea sits inside the car and tries her best to start the car, the goons come there and ask her to open the door. Rhea pushes door on the goon and runs away. Just as Maya comes out, Madan and the goons catch Maya. Madan asks the goons to lock her in the go-down as he goes behind Rhea.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 15, 2020: Prachi And Ranbir Try To Hide Maya

Just as Vikram asks Abhi about his plan, the goons come there and show the pistol. Vikram tells Abhi that he can’t fire the gun. To this, Abhi says that he is not Kohli and says that after shooting, there will be a bomb blast. Vikram is shocked.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For Sept 16, 2020: Beeji And Pallavi Delay The Marriage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.