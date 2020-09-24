'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 23, 2020: Police Arrests Dushyant

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 23, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update Sept 23

Kumkum Bhagya September 23 episode starts as Abhi reaches the hospital. The lady who hit Rhea with her car meets Abhi and says that she’s the one who called him. The doctor tells Abhi that it was a minor accident with no major injuries. Just as Aaliya reaches the hospital, she heads straight to the room. The lady apologizes to Abhi but she says that it wasn’t her fault as Rhea had hit her car. She asks if she may leave, as she needs to pick her son from daycare.

Pragya comes to Prachi and consoles her. The inspector asks Pragya if she can give a reason for not arresting the daughter, Prachi. Pragya says that her daughter was trying to protect someone and that is why she took such a drastic step. Pragya says that Prachi was trying to protect Ranbir and his family as Maya’s family is forcing this marriage. She says that Ranbir has been forced to marry Maya. Dushyant starts clapping and says that this mother is a player, who turned an innocent into a culprit and culprits to innocent. Pragya questions Dushyant, asking who is he to decide who is innocent and who is the culprit.

Just as Pragya takes the inspector’s attention, Dushyant shoots a bullet in Rahul’s arm. Maya runs towards Rahul crying and confesses that she loves him and wants to marry him. Vikram tells the inspector to arrest Dushyant now, as the bullet was now shot in front of him. Maya speaks against her father and tells the inspector that her father and her uncle have been forcing her to marry Ranbir. Just as the inspector handcuffs Dushyant, Ranbir gets happy and hugs his parents. Prachi and Ranbir make eye contact with each other.

