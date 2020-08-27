Tripti Shankhdhar: All About The 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor You Need To Know

Kumkum Bhagya fame Tripti Shankhdar has acted in various TV serials. The actor reportedly decided to pursue acting despite the strong opposition from her family members. Even after playing a small role in Kumkum Bhagya, she has managed to garner praise from critics and the viewers. Read on to know more about Tripti Shankhdhar:

A Girl From Bareilly

Tripti Shankhdar was born in Bareilly. She completed her schooling from there. However, to pursue her future in acting, she moved to Mumbai. The actor is currently studying a particular course in acting from the Institute of Creative Excellence, Mumbai. As per the video shared by her, she is living with her mother and brother in Mumbai.

Tripti’s passion for dancing

As seen from her Instagram posts, Tripti Shankhdar is fond of dancing. From performing during Christmas celebrations to practising solo performances at home, the actor seems to be in love with dance. Many of her IG posts show that she has performed at various places. She even joined the dance academy to pursue her hobby.

A photogenic face

Apart from dancing, Tripti also loves getting clicked and taking pictures. The actor has shared several images of herself which show her ideas for clicking the photos. From wearing crop tops to ethnic Indian attires, the actor slays in every outfit which she opts to wear.

Tripti Shankhdar accuses her father of harassing her

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share the shocking news of her accusing her father of harassing her. The Instagram video begins with her sobbing as she talks about her father Ramadan Shankhdar and reveals how he has tried to kill her and tortured her. The actor even showed the various cuts in her hand simultaneously. Further, she goes on to reveal that she had come to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams of becoming an actor. Till now, she said, the only film she appeared in is Oye Idiot, which has not yet been released. She said her father is forcing her to get married.

Tripti revealed that she is just 19 years of age, but her father wants her to get married to a much older man who is 28 years old. She said that her father even threatened to kill her if she does not oblige to his wishes of getting married. She further revealed that she has also tried contacting the police, but nothing has worked till now.

