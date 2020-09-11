'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update September 10, 2020: Shahana Is Disguised As Sardar

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Here is the written update of the episode aired on September 10, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode starts as Prachi tells Ranbir that tauji is coming and then she hides her face. Ranbir asks her not to worry until he is with her. Prachi thinks Ranbir will save her from any problem as he saved her from going to jail. Rhea goes to Aaliya and tells her that she had a talk with Maya but she is not ready to back off from the marriage. Just as Rhea tells Aaliya that she loves Ranbir more than anyone and doesn’t want to lose him, Aaliya says that she has promised Rhea that she is the perfect match for Ranbir and it is only her who will get married to him.

Rahul walks towards Shahana, who is disguised as Sardar. He asks her to give him her dress and then asks some other dancer to give his clothes to Rahul and asks the dancer to wear his clothes. The dancer then mentions about the disease and the global pandemic, but Rahul says that he will give all the clothes back only after sanitizing them. Rahul gives the dancer ₹2000, but the dancer doesn’t agree and asks Rahul about why does he need the dancer’s clothes. Rahul says that his clothes are very colourful and he really likes them. Rahul gives him ₹6000 and the dancer finally agrees on giving his clothes to him. Shahana hears their conversation and reveals her identity to Aryan.

Aryan makes a drink for Rahul and says that after drinking this, Rahul will become a tiger in front of Dushyant as the drink will boost his confidence. Prachi says that they will then tell Rahul about Maya’s motive, which will make him even angrier. Prachi asks Shahana to go and bring Rahul as she is disguised in the Sardar get up. Shahana says that Rahul is very greedy and it is his own greed will bring him here. Prachi tells Shahana that she is 'Sankat Mochan Hanuman' for her. Just as Shahana goes to call Rahul, Prachi thinks that Shahana has come here to stop Maya from getting married to Ranbir.

