'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 9, 2020: Prachi Arrives At Ranbir's Wedding

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been airing for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in pivotal roles. Here is the written update of the episode aired on September 9, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for September 9, 2020

Mrs Chaubey asks Rhea why is she behind Ranbir even after knowing that he is about to marry her daughter. Rhea says that the marriage has not happened yet and there are many chances of the marriage not even happening at all. Just as Mrs Chaubey says that Prachi and Rhea both are behind Ranbir, Rhea says that Prachi is their servant and they don’t share the same status. When Mrs Chaubey says that Maya and Ranbir are getting married and asks Rhea to befriend Ranbir, Rhea once again says that she will see when the marriage happens. Just as Mrs Chaubey says that Rhea has attitude issues, Rhea agrees and says she is born with attitude since she is Abhishek Prem Mehra’s daughter.

While everyone dances during the marriage function, Ranbir spots Prachi among the dancers with Shahana. Just as Prachi asks Ranbir to come out, Ranbir says that he knew that his family had asked Prachi not to come here, and says that despite that, she came here only for him. Prachi looks at Ranbir and smiles, saying that it is very difficult for her to come here, and tells that she can’t see Ranbir getting married to someone else. When Ranbir asks why doesn’t she want him to marry someone else, Prachi looks at him while the song Ek Din Kabhi plays in the background. Prachi closes her eyes and says that she is his friend.

Sarita behen arrives at the function and tells Ranbir that she came here as a caterer. She says that Maya’s tawo ji had first given the catering order to the brand of Kallu Halwai and says that she then asked Kallu Halwai to cancel the order. Sarita behen says that she got this order from his family so that she can help with the wedding functions. Just as Prachi hugs her, Ranbir thanks Sarita behen and hugs her. As Sarita behen says that she hasn’t told Pragya about Dushyant’s threat yet, Ranbir hugs her again.

Pallavi tells Aaliya that she hopes Ranbir and Maya’s marriage does not happen. Just then, Mrs Chaubey brings a girl in front of them and says that even she married the guy who didn’t love her before marriage, but now he loves her and they even have children now. She says that Maya and Ranbir will love each other after marriage and will have a happy life. Just as Prachi sees Dushyant coming towards her, she hides her face with the veil.

