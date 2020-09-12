'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update September 11: Prachi Takes Maya's Place At Mandap

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the show's episode aired on September 11, 2020. Read further ahead.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 1, 2020: Abhi Tries To Get Prachi Out On A Bail

Kumkum Bhagya written update, Sept 11

The episode starts as Vikram calls Abhi and asks where is he as everyone is missing him here. Abhi tells him that he won’t be coming for the marriage. Vikram and Dushyant force Abhi to come to the marriage. Abhi says that if he comes there, it will create a storm and the wedding will stop. Vikram tells him that he needs Abhi present and has asked him to keep his fingers crossed, hoping nothing bad takes place.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhayga' Promo Questions Ranbir And Prachi’s Fate, Will They Tie The Knot?

Shahana asks Rahul about who is in charge of the dance group as the person in charge will be getting ₹21,000. Rahul gets happy and says that he is in charge as he thinks he will be getting the money. Just as Shahana tells Rahul where the money is kept and sends him there, she calls Prachi to inform her that Rahul is coming towards her. As Rahul is walking towards the destination asked, everyone starts to prepare for their plan. Sarita behen says that they need to call Ranbir here, Prachi says that he will make Maya confess. Shahana says that she will bring Ranbir but Prachi should hide as Rahul knows her.

Also Read | Kashmera Calls Ankita Lokhande A 'woman Of Substance' During Haldi Kumkum Function; Pics

Pandit Ji tells Mrs Chaubey that she has brought the bride late and rahukaal has started. Now, they have to wait and till then have to cover the bride’s face with a veil as nobody shall see her face. Just as Mrs Chaubey covers the bride’s head, Ranbir thinks of Prachi and their moments together. Inteha song plays in the background and Ranbir looks at Pallavi. Ranbir gets up and says that he doesn’t want to marry Maya. Maya lifts her veil and looks shocked. Ranbir shouts no and it turns out to be his dream. Just as Pallavi asks Ranbir about what happened, he says everything is fine.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 3, 2020: Prachi Is Released From Jail

Pandit ji asks for the bride and the groom. Ranbir comes and sits for the marriage happily. Mrs Chaubey brings the bride and her face is revealed when her veil flies. The bride is Prachi who immediately covers her face again. Rhea is shocked to see Ranbir getting married happily. Just as Prachi sits with Ranbir on the mandap, they begin the rituals. Ranbir thanks Prachi for sitting with him. Ranbir gets very happy and thinks that all his problems have ended as all he wanted was for Prachi to sit with him in the mandap. Ranbir thinks he will fight with the world for Prachi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.