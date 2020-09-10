'Kumkum Bhayga' Promo Questions Ranbir And Prachi’s Fate, Will They Tie The Knot?

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular television soap opera series. Recently, Balaji Telefilms shared a promo of Kumkum Bhagya that featured shocking twists of the upcoming episode. Read on to find out about the Kumkum Bhayga latest episode here.

In the promo, Ranbir forces Prachi to marry him. Prachi accepts Ranbir’s proposal and the two are about to get married. However, Rhea also makes an appearance at the wedding and tries to stop the marriage ceremony. This also shocks Pragya and Abhi.

Balaji Telefilms captioned the Instagram post as, “Dekhiye #KumkumBhagya Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf @zeetv par. @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @chloejferns #BalajiTelefilms”. Several fans showered their love on Kumkum Bhagya’s promo by liking and commenting on it. While some were excited to watch the new episode, some showered their love on Prachi and Ranbir in the comments section. You can check out the Kumkum Bhagya promo here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Image Source: Balaji Telefilms Instagram

More about Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya features the love story of Abhi and Pragya who fight against all odds in order to be together. The show stars actors Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. The show also stars actors Krishna Kaul, Mugda Chapekar, Pooja Banerjee, Anil Nagpal, Dheeraj Sarna, Vikash Tiwari, Manoj Tripathi, and Manpreet Singh Arshi. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner. On the other hand, the show is directed by Jeetu Arora and Deepak Chavan.

Kumkum Bhagya September 9 episode

In this episode, Ranbir asks Maya why she was getting married to him. Maya says that Ranbir was her best friend and hence she could not let him marry the wrong person. Further, she also tells him that Prachi wouldn’t attend the wedding since her uncle threatened her. However, Ranbir later notices Prachi, who is disguised as a dancer. In this episode, Maya’s mother and Rhea also engage in banter. While she questions Rhea’s character, she also wonders if it was right for her daughter to marry Ranbir.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Kumkum Bhagya

