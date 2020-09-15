'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 14, 2020: Prachi And Ranbir Get Married

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 14, 2020. Read ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Sept 14

The episode starts as Aryan covers up Maya’s face and body, who is unconscious, with a blanket, hoping she doesn’t shout and nobody recognizes that it is Prachi who is sitting at the mandap instead of Maya. Ranbir and Prachi are seated for their marriage. Just as Ranbir asks if Prachi is happy or not, Prachi says that she had no choice. While talking to Ranbir, Prachi spots Maya going out with Mrs Chaubey and says now nothing can be done. Just as Aryan says that even Rahul is unconscious, Sarita behen says that there might be some way to get out of this problem.

Shahana comes towards them and says that just now Maya went to the mandap. Prachi says that until she gets married to Ranvir, anything can happen. Prachi says that if Maya says that she wants to marry Ranbir then they will take Rahul to Maya and will tell that if she gets married to Ranbir then Rahul will tell her truth to everyone. Prachi says that Maya will then have only two options, either elope with Rahul or get arrested by the police. Just as the two are sitting on the mandap, Ranbir thinks he wanted to marry Prachi but didn’t know that the marriage will happen this way. Prachi thinks that she wanted to marry Ranbir, but wouldn’t have been forced to come to the mandap, if he had not told her all that. Ranbir and Prachi get married.

Just as they come back to their room, they find Maya waiting for them. Maya tells Prachi that she has a gift for her and tries to pull Prachi towards the window. But, Maya herself falls down as Ranbir pulls Prachi towards him in order to save her. Maya faints by falling down that makes Ranbir and Prachi scared. Mrs Chaubey knocks on the door and wonders about why Maya is not speaking. Just as Mrs Chaubey says that she is coming inside, Ranbir asks her not to come inside. Ranbir and Prachi keep Maya on the sofa. Mrs Chaubey enters the room.

