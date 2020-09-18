'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update September 17, 2020: Rhea All Set To Step Into Mandap

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 17, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update, Sept 17

Kumkum Bhagya sept 17 episode starts as Vikram asks Pallavi and beeji to stop fighting, otherwise, he will throw something. Pallavi says that beeji is pushing her and she then throws the flowers on beeji that were kept for the marriage on the mandap. Beeji also throws some things at Pallavi. Vikram tells beeji that Pallavi will get hurt. Just as Vikram tries to stop the fight, Mr and Mrs Chaubey get worried for Maya and wonder if the marriage will really even take place at this pace.

Further in Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, as Aaliya’s kidnapper arrive at the marriage, Aaliya tells them that her little princess is going to get married today. Aaliya says that she is really happy. When the beautician asks Aaliya and Rhea that what will happen with the real bride sitting outside, Rhea asks the beautician to take her money and leave as it is none of her business. Just as Aaliya’s goon calls her, they ask her to come behind the mandap to which Aaliya says that she is coming there. Aaliya asks the goon not to make anyone doubtful. Aaliya asks Rhea to get ready to sit in the mandap with Ranbir and says “shaadi mubarak” as she will be getting married today.

Rhea asks the beautician for her bridal dress. The beautician asks her to eat pizza and covers the veil on her head. Just as Rhea asks about how she is looking and if she is looking beautiful, she drops the pizza on the bridal dress. Rhea gets tensed and says that it will take time to clean the dress. Rhea asks the beautician to clean the dress with tissue papers. The goon sees Rhea and thinks that she is the bride he has to kidnap. He thinks about asking Aaliya and confirming whom to kidnap, but she doesn’t pick his call. Just as Rhea is telling herself about what has she done and that she has spoiled her own wedding dress, the goon comes inside, all set to kidnap Rhea.

