'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For Sept 16, 2020: Beeji And Pallavi Delay The Marriage

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at Kumkum Bhagya written update for September 16, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Sept 16

Kumkum Bhagya Sept 16 episode starts with Vikram telling everyone that this Sardar’s voice sounds familiar. Shahana tells him that it's her only and that’s why it sounds familiar. Just as Vikram asks her if she is going to a fancy dress competition after this, Shahana says no and says that she is here to help Pallavi aunty to stop the wedding.

Further in Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Pandit Ji tells everyone that the marriage shall start soon. Mrs Chaubey says that marriage can’t start until bhai saab brings her mother-in-law’s bangles. Just as Pallavi thinks about starting a fight, she tells beeji that it is beeji’s ancestral gold bangles and she doesn’t need to give her bangles to anyone. Just as beeji asks Vikram about what Pallavi is saying, Vikram says that she is provoking beeji and lying to make her angry.

Beeji calls Vikram “joru ka ghulam” and scolds him. Pallavi says everyone knows that Vikram is greedy and clever. Just as Sarita behen comes, she asks Shahana about why are they fighting. Shahana says that they are doing so in order to break the mandap and delay the marriage. Sarita behen says that they are fighting during the marriage which is not good omen and says that she will explain everything to them.

Just as Pallavi and beeji resume fighting, Pallavi says that since she got married, her life has become hell. When Beeji says that she will bring new bahu instead of Pallavi, Vikram says that he just wants Pallavi. Prachi informs Ranbir that they are fighting to delay the marriage. Ranbir says that the marriage will not stop this way. Mrs Chaubey asks them not to fight. Beeji says that she wants Vikram to divorce Pallavi. Vikram asks them to stop fighting or else he will break his head on the wall. Then Beeji too says that she will break her head on the wall. Pallavi gets angry and starts to throw things in a fit of rage.

