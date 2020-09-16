Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 15, 2020: Prachi And Ranbir Try To Hide Maya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 15, 2020.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 1, 2020: Abhi Tries To Get Prachi Out On A Bail

Kumkum Bhagya written update- Sept 15

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode starts as Mrs Chaubey asks Ranbir about Maya’s whereabouts. Ranbir asks her to see in some other direction. Trying to change the topic, Ranbir says that the Chandelier is really good and Maya had told him that it is her favourite chandelier. Just as he is talking to Mrs Chaubey, he signals Prachi to hide Maya, but Prachi thinks about how to hide her. Mrs Chaubey says that yes, it was Maya’s favourite chandelier.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 2, 2020: Abhi And Ranbir Catch Sanju

Ranbir then talks to Mrs Chaubey about a painting hanging on the wall, as a way to buy time until Prachi hides Maya properly. Just as Mrs Chaubey tries to find Maya in the room, she sees Prachi sitting on the bed with her face covered and thinks that it is Maya. Mrs Chaubey asks Prachi about why is she sitting down and not talking to anyone, thinking that it is Maya. Ranbir tells her that he had an argument with Maya and she has taken a swear that she will not talk to anyone until everything becomes fine. Just as Mrs Chaubey forces Maya to speak up, Ranbir tells her that Maya is doing right and says that if she tries to break her fast then her marriage will break. Mrs Chaubey gets angry on Maya about the oath and says that she will slap her.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Krishna Kaul Couldn’t Believe Co-star Mugdha Chapekar Was Married

Further in Kumkum Bhagya sept 15 episode, Aaliya tells Rhea that very soon, she will sit on the mandap with Ranbir. Aaliya says that a dancer was dancing with Ranbir sometime back, and from there she got an idea that when Pandit Ji called Maya, he has asked her to cover her face with the veil. Rhea doesn’t understand what Aaliya is trying to tell her. Aaliya says that they will kidnap Maya and instead of her, Rhea will sit on the mandap. She says that a kidnapper is going to come here very soon. Just as Rhea asks about the dress, Aaliya says that she has arranged everything.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 14, 2020: Prachi And Ranbir Get Married

Vikram tells Beeji that today he wants to complain to her about his personal life. He says he had decided who the “bahu no. 1” is of this family. He takes Beeji to a side where Pallavi and Shahana are standing. Just as they go there, he tells Beeji that he has chosen Pallavi to be his lifepartner and says that he wants to marry her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.