Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For August 28, 2020: Sanju And Aaliya Hatch A Plan

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode that aired on August 28, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

The episode starts as Aaliya asks Rhea why is she crying and says that she should, in fact, be happy that she is saved and Prachi is arrested. Abhi comes there and asks Rhea about why she is crying? Rhea says that he only loved Prachi and doesn’t love her as much. To this Abhi says that just because he considers Prachi as his daughter doesn’t mean that he loves Rhea any less. He says that the two of them are like his two eyes. Aaliya says that she is still upset and says that every child will be upset. Abhi says that she is behaving childish and right now he needs to get Prachi out of this problem. Aaliya says that she is a thief and Abhi shouldn’t help her, to which he says that his heart doesn’t agree that he has done something wrong. Abhi says that even though the police took Prachi he still came to Rhea first, after listening to which she got happy and hugged him.

Aaliya comes to Rhea’s room, and Rhea gets a call from Sanju. Sanju says that his men have been arrested and they are not trustworthy. He says that they have done many murders and can take their name any time. When Aaliya asks how can she shut the mouths of his men, he says that whatever they had promised him earlier is not yet fulfilled. He asks Aaliya to hire a lawyer and free his men and only then will he help them any further. He says in the meantime, he will think about what can be done with Ranbir and Prachi. Sanju asks Aaliya to send 20 per cent of his commission with Rhea back to his place. When Aaliya says okay, Sanju asks her to arrange for the lawyers soon and informs them that he will go to the police station at 2 pm.

As Pragya asks Sarita behen about where is Prachi and why did she go to the police station, Sarita behen says that Mr Mehra must have called her and says that he is a good guy. Shahana comes there and tells Pragya that they had gone to Mr Mehra’s house where there were thieves also and when asked the thief took her name. Pragya asks where is Prachi right now and Sahana says that the police arrested her. Pragya is shocked.

