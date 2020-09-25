'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For September 24, 2020: Ranbir Decides To Propose To Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on-air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 24, 2020. Read on:

Kumkum Bhagya written update Sept 24

The episode starts with Abhi getting a call from Ranbir and says that he is coming back home. Riya goes out to meet Ranbir saying it’s celebration time. Aliya asks Abhi to talk to Mahindra regarding their Bangalore meeting. On the other hand, Beeji returns jewellery to Pallavi. Beeji reveals the news that Ranbir has canceled his marriage and Vikram says it is Prachi who saved Ranbir.

Riya overhears their conversation. Ranbir says she is her friend, and so it’s her duty. Pallavi and Beeji praise Prachi, and hence Riya feels insecure. Beeji, meanwhile, wishes that Ranbir will get a wife like Prachi who can support him every time. Vikram says they can choose Prachi itself and Beeji agrees to this. Both decide to ask Ranbir about his feelings for Prachi.

On the other hand, Pragya yells at everyone for leaving without telling her anything about the wedding. Sarita, Shahana, and Prachi all ask for Pragya’s forgiveness. Further, Rhea cries out aloud and feels sad about Ranbir loving Prachi. She finds out that Aryan and Ranbir are hiding their beer on the terrace. They both talk about Ranbir’s plan of proposing Prachi with a red rose on Rose day. They both keep the beer bottle aside and have fun by pulling their legs. The scene shifts to Pragya’s house where Ranbir enters Prachi’s room and brings a rose for her. They then share a romantic moment.

On the other hand, Rhea steals beer bottles and gets drunk. Aliya finds her crying alone and feels sad for her. She tells her that she would get something to eat as she looks extremely drunken. Rhea says she would be alone forever. Later, Sarita tells her to call Prachi’s father as he would be able to advise her, and this would ease Pragya’s tension.

