'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update: Have A Look What Happens In The January 15 Episode

Kumkum Bhagya is considered to be one of the popular television shows in India today. The family show seems to have kept a strong grip over the ratings, as it introduces various twists and turns in the show. The last few episodes in the show have shown interesting turn of events. The previous episode of the show saw Abhi sending another invitation of his wedding to Pragya. On the other hand, Ranbeer has plans to marry Prachi and it ended with Abhi making a revelation. Have a look at the Kumkum Bhagya written update of the next episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update for January 15 episode

Kumkum Bhagya January 15 episode shows Sahana taking Prachi without telling her much about where they are headed. On the way to the temple, Ranbeer and Jay pick up Palak as well. On the other hand, questions start to get raised about the whereabouts of Meera, with Baljeet speculating that she must have left the house. Abhi, however, reassures everyone that she is in the house and will be joining them soon. Rhea is worried that Prachi would be breaking her promise if she fails to stop the marriage.

Filled with guilt, Meera tries to look for Rhea and arrives right outside the store room, but gets distracted by Alia and fails to realise that Rhea is right behind the door. Meanwhile Pallvi tries to call Ranbeer, who has lied to her by saying that he was leaving to get a gift for Abhi. Abhi realises that Baljeet is feeling upset, and tells her the truth, which leads to her apologising to Meera. Meera then realises that she wants the wedding to go through, at the end; bringing the show to an interesting point.

This was in brief the written update for Kumkum Bhagya January 15 episode. The show has introduced a number of interesting twists, with various events and possibly the highlight moments being set in motion. Even though the drama has taken its time to unfold, the viewers would be interested to see what happens next and whether the wedding would smoothly take place.

