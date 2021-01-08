'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 7: Pragya & Abhi Lose Another Chance Of A Confession

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 7, starts with Abhi dropping Pragya at her home. While Pragya is leaving, her saree gets stuck at the car door and Abhi comes out to help her as Meera gets busy on a call. Pragya argues with Abhi, but the latter asks her to confess her love. Pragya, who hesitates first, confesses that she still loves Abhi and hugs him while sobbing.

Kumkum Bhagya January 7 episode

Abhi and Pragya reunite

While acknowledging that they are in the middle phase of their life, Pragya and Abhi admit that they are in love with each other. Meanwhile, Pragya talks her heart out with Abhi, and he feels joy. On the other hand, Meera witnesses this moment and realises that she means nothing more than Rhea’s caretaker for Abhi. And, as the episode progresses further, it is revealed that it was Pragya's dream. Later, Abhi helps Pragya and returns to Meera.

Prachi bumps into Ranbir's way

Meanwhile, Prachi, who was leaving the Mehra house, recalls her moments with Ranbir. Later, she bumps into Ranbir's way and the latter apologises to Prachi and wipes away her tears. He tries to persuade her to tell him the truth but in vain. Back at Pragya's house, Pragya arrives while Baljeet is still there, but she leaves before Pragya could find out about her presence. Baljeet asks Saritha to find out about what Pragya and Abhi talked about.

Rhea challenges Aliya

At the Mehra house, Rhea gets stressed as Abhi denied to cancel his wedding. Later, Aliya comes and asks Rhea if she is hurting herself. Furious Rhea asks Aliya not to worry about her. Aliya once again tries to manipulate Rhea but in vain. Instead, Rhea tells Aliya that she will handle her matter and challenge Aliya that Abhi will break his alliance with Meera. Meanwhile, Pallavi suspects that Ranbir is up to something and tries to speak to him. But Vikram asks her to give Ranbir his space.

Purab questions Abhi

On the other side, Purab asks Abhi why he is doing the wedding when Rhea wants him to cancel the alliance. Abhi reverts saying that because of Pragya she is happy staying separated. Later, Abhi invites Purab for haldi ceremony. But, Purab asks to invite Pragya too as he will come with her only. As the episode comes to its end, irked Abhi hugs fuggi and cries.

