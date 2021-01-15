'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 14: Abhi Teases Pragya By Sending Wedding Card Again

Kumkum Bhagya January 14 episode begins with Prachi asking Pragya to taste her favourite dish, palak paneer. As they both enjoy it, Pragya gets a call from Abhi and states that he sent something for her. As soon as she receives it, she realises it is his wedding card. She then yells at him asking why he sent it again to which Abhi says that he is just reminding her so that she wouldn't be late for the wedding. Read further ahead to know Kumkum Bhagya Written Update for the episode of January 14, 2021.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Jan 14

Pragya frowns over Abhi sending the card again

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode continues with Pragya fuming over Abhi sending the card again. Meanwhile, Purab overhears Abhi and asks why he is forcing Pragya to which Abhi says that he likes teasing her. Later, Sarita asks Pragya about her plans to go to Abhi’s wedding but she says no. Ranbir then meets Raj and asks him to share a song that he can send to Prachi but Ranbir says it is a waste of time.

Ranbir says he wants to marry Prachi

Meanwhile, Shahana goes to Ranbir’s room and asks about Aryan. Raj then tells her his idea to which she asks him to try it on Palak. Then, Ranbir states that he wishes to get married to Prachi but Shahana asks how he can marry her without her knowledge. Raj then responds that it is possible.

Abhi says Pragya is the reason for his marriage

Purab asks Abhi not to trouble Pragya anymore and states how Rhea also does not want this relationship to end but Abhi states that his reason to marry is not Rhea but Pragya. He then adds that he still loves her but she forgot the love they had and began punishing him for his past mistakes. He further said that Pragya told him that she will be happy if he married someone else.

Ranbir plans to marry Prachi

Ranbir asks Shahana to call Prachi and tell her that her friend is getting married forcefully and calls her to that event. Meanwhile, Meera comes to Abhi and says that she wants Pragya to stop the marriage. Shahana then goes to implement the plan while Abhi and Purab wait for Pragya to arrive as they get ready for the pooja.

