'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 8: Ranbir Warns Rhea To Stay Away

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, aired on Jan 8, starts with Pragya cooking while reminiscing her moment with Abhi in the market. Saritha ji enters and interrupts her while requesting her to ask Abhi to call off his marriage with Meera. Saritha encourages Pragya to take some action. However, Pragya argues and says that it's too late now. Scroll down to know what happened next in Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya January 8 episode

Aliya had a bad morning

On the other hand, at Mehra's mansion, delighted Meera expresses her happiness to Raj about Abhi and Meera's wedding. Later, Daadi enters the frame and kills their buzz by extending her support to Pragya. Meanwhile, Purab reminisces about Disha and calls out her name in his dreams. This leaves Aliya furious and to wake him up from his sleep, she drops a vase on the ground. Later, when Purab tries to leave, she stops him and asks him to attend the Haldi. Aryan also comes and asks Purab why he slept in another room. Purab lies to not let him learn the truth of Aliya and Purab's relationship.

Abhi-Meera's Haldi ceremony starts

As the ceremony starts, Abhi requests Pragya to apply him Haldi after Daadi and Saritha ji, to which, Pragya agrees. As Pragya moves to apply Haldi on Abhi, she falls on him and his Haldi get applied to her face. This incident makes Daadi and Saritha ji happy and Pragya nervous. Pragya leaves from the space. Later, Abhi, too, leaves the spot and goes behind Pragya. On the other hand, Prachi keeps ignoring Ranbir.

Ranbir confronts Prachi

Ranbir finally catches bumps into Prachi's way and starts questioning about her odd behaviour. Prachi tries to escape but in vain. Ranbir continues and says that he will find out the truth as he knows that Prachi is lying. He applies Haldi on Prachi's hand and reminds her about their two engagements. Ranbir also says that he has completed the Haldi ceremony and promises that he will perform all the pre-wedding rituals for his marriage with Prachi. This leaves Rhea furious.

Ranbir asks Rhea to stay away

Later, when Ranbir leaves, Rhea comes and mocks Prachi. However, Prachi reminds her about their deal and asks her to do something. After Prachi leaves, Ranbir comes to look after her. But, Rhea asks him to leave Prachi. Upon this, Ranbir warns Rhea to stay away from his and Prachi's matter. On the other hand, as the episode comes to its end, Abhi bumps into Pragya and applies the haldi from his cheek to Pragya.

