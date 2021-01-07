'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 6: Pragya's Jealousy Makes Meera Feel Odd With Abhi

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 6, starts with Sahana consoling Prachi, who reveals to the former that she broke up with Ranbir for a deal with Rhea. Sahana argues with her, but Prachi says that for the sake of her mother Pragya's happiness she can do anything. Meanwhile, Ranbir loses his mind and Aryan helps him to calm down.

Kumkum Bhagya January 6 episode

Aryan opens Ranbir's eyes

As Ranbir loses his mind after Prachi broke up with him, Aryan calms him down and asks to seek the truth behind the sudden change in Prachi's behaviour. Aryan and Ranbir get into a fist-fight. After that, Aryan tells him that there might be some pressure on Prachi and they need to find it. Ranbir agrees with Aryan and thanks him for showing him the correct path.

Abhi and Pragya revisit their spicy memory

As the episode progresses further, we see Pragya waiting for a taxi. But, Abhi and Meera bump into her way and offer a lift to her. Amid their conversation, Abhi and Pragya see a chaat stall and reminiscence their old memory when they had panipuri. Later, Abhi teases Pragya while Meera, who feels odd, excuses herself.

Later, they enjoy eating panipuri and when Meera comes back, Pragya doesn't let him come close to Abhi. Later, Daadi calls Abhi and Saritha calls Pragya to know if they met each other in the market. After knowing that they are together, Daadi and Saritha start dancing in joy. On the other hand, Meera realises that Abhi and Pragya are still into each other.

Prachi gives a heads-up to Rhea

Meanwhile, Prachi meets Rhea and informs her that she has broken up with Ranbir. Delighted Rhea hugs her while acknowledging her as a sister. But, Prachi reminds her of the promise and leaves. Rhea starts worrying and thinks to do something big to cancel Abhi and Meera's wedding. Before the episode ends, Abhi and Pragya shed tears as an emotional song plays on FM. They see flashbacks of their good and bad memories.

