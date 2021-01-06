'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 5: Abhi Warns Rhea To Not Test His Patience

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 5, starts with Prachi messaging Ranbir to meet her. Meanwhile, Abhi talks to his Fuggi toy and tells it that he does not want to go shopping. On the other hand, Aliya tries to stop Rhea as the latter decides to convince Abhi to cancel the wedding. Aliya also warns Rhea and says she won't help the latter if she doesn't follow her instruction, but in vain.

Rhea tests Abhi's patience

As the episode progresses, Pragya leaves for market and amid that she receives a call from Abhi. Abhi invites her for the haldi and says that he wants to see the happiness on her face. Pragya agrees and disconnects the call. Meanwhile, Purab meets Abhi and confronts him. Abhi tries to provoke Purab to accuse Pragya of letting him marry Meera. However, Purab says he knows that the wedding is for the sake of Rhea's happiness. Amid this Rhea comes and asks Abhi how does he love her. Then, Rhea asks Abhi to cancel his wedding.

Prachi breaks up with Ranbir

Back in the college, Ranbir meets Prachi. There, Prachi breaks up with Ranbir. However, Ranbir thinks it's a prank and he laughs at it. Later, Prachi says she can get someone better in a serious tone. Ranbir tries to protests, but in vain. Prachi pretends to be a gold-digger and says if they tie the knot Pallavi won't give a single penny to him, and, she can't lead a poor life. Prachi also adds that she only loves money.

Abhi denies proving his love for Rhea

Back in the Mehra house, Abhi denies Rhea's wish, which leaves the latter furious. When Rhea tries to convince him, Abhi says that he can't cancel the wedding as the cards are printed. He also warns Rhea to not test his patience. Abhi's denial gives a moment of relief to Aliya. When Rhea tries to argue, Aliya shushes her.

Aryan and Shahana sense the tension between Prachi and Ranbir

In the college, Aryan and Shahana talk about Ranbir and Prachi and say that there is something wrong. Amid their banter, Ranbir comes crying and leaves with Aryan after revealing that Prachi has broken up with him. Shahana leaves to meet Prachi. She consoles her and Prachi tells her that she did the break up to save Pragya's love. On the other hand, heartbroken Ranbir believes that Prachi is a gold-digger.

